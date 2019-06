A road in Horsham has been blocked after an accident involving a car and a child on a bike.

An eyewitness reported seeing a child having fallen from his bike at the junction of Bishopric and Albion Way at around 1.15pm.

Ambulance

A car had stopped and members of the public were helping, the witness said, but it was not clear whether the child had been hit by the car.

The ambulance service was reported to be on its way.

South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for information.