Expansion plans for school near Horsham could see pupil numbers double

Delay to Horsham local plan is confirmed

News you can trust since 1869

2021 pumpkin carving submissions via Facebook. Photo by Diane Sprules.

2021 pumpkin carving submissions via Facebook. Photo by Lorraine Turner.

2021 pumpkin carving submissions via Facebook. Photo by Emma Lisle.

2021 pumpkin carving submissions via Facebook. Photo by Jessica Louise.

See our gallery below for a selection of fantastic efforts.

We asked our readers on Facebook to share their carvings – and they duly delivered.