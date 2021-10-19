Horsham pupils join session which educates them on how to avoid involvement with crime

Horsham District Council recently facilitated the session with pupils from Forest and Tanbridge schools in Horsham, led by Paul Murdoch from Directions Project UK.

Directions Project work with schools, prisons and local authorities by running educational sessions on the pitfalls, circumstances and behaviours which can lead to young people becoming involved in crime, and the consequences for all involved.

Paul was accompanied by Steven who is 18-years-old and turning his life around with Paul’s help. Steven spoke to the young people about his experiences in custody, getting involved in county lines drug dealing and how he managed to escape from this downward spiral.

Pictured are Tracy Martin from Horsham District Council, Paul Murdoch from Directions Project UK and Steven.