Horsham pupils get creative at workshop ahead of first children’s parade

Fourteen pupils from a Horsham school took part in a creative workshop to make something to wear, wave or carry in the town’s first children’s parade next month.

The workshop at Greenways Academy was held by the award-winning arts charity Same Sky who produce the Brighton parade, alongside local not-for-profit arts organisation, Happy Accidents CIC.

With art and artists as the parade theme, each school is basing their parade pieces around an artist’s work.

Greenway Academy made ‘Octopumpkin’ - an imaginative interpretation of the work by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama.

Approximately 40 children from the school will parade Octopumpkin and other creative makes and costumes at the children’s parade on Sunday July 7.

The event, which is part of Funday Sunday, will showcase the creativity of Horsham District’s children with more than 750 of Horsham’s primary school pupils set to take part.

