Horsham pupils declared ‘a force to be reckoned with’ after philiosophy competition win

The ten year-12 pupils from Christ’s Hospital School (CH) won every match they played in the John Stuart Mill Cup’s regional round which was hosted virtually by King’s College London on April 29 and 30.

The team discussed a broad range of topics including the ethics of public nudity, the right to be forgotten on the internet, retribution in the criminal justice system and the repatriation of foreign fighters.

John Stuart Mill Cup tweeted after the event to say: “Christ’s Hospital will come to the 2021 John Stuart Mill Cup finals as champions of the King’s College London regional. They’re a force to be reckoned with...”

Some of the team members from Christ's Hopsital in Horsham who won the south east regional round of the John Stuart Mill Cup

The Mill Cup sees two teams analyse contemporary ethical problems and aim to work collaboratively through a process of presentation, questioning and response.

It is organised by the University of St Andrews and 12 schools were in attendance.

CH beat Lord Wandsworth College, Kingsbury High and Simon Langton School for Girls in the semi-final, and St Paul’s Girls in the final.

Daniel Calder, teacher of theology and philosophy at CH, said: “The pupils have been rewarded for their steadfast commitment to the team, squeezing in practice during the week and making time to independently research the knotty ethical problems formulated by St Andrews.