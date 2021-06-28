Horsham pre-school supports eye cancer charity

Children at St Mary’s Pre-School dressed up in their favourite costumes, while staff wore the charity t-shirts and tutus and made a donation in return.

During the week, the pre-school took part in eye-related activities including biscuit decorating, mask making, blindfold and pirate activities, feeling braille books and role playing as opticians.

Staff also talked with the children about the importance of going to the optician regularly.

Children and staff at St Mary's Pre-School in Horsham dressed up to raise dunds for eye cancer charity, OcuMel SUS-210628-092952001

The charity holds an ‘Eye Patch Week’ once a year to raise funds and awareness of eye cancer and the necessity to have eye check-ups.

St. Mary’s Pre-School has joined in with this for a number of years and this year they have raised over £100.

They are a small pre-school and so were delighted with the result and very pleased with the interest the week raised.

OcuMel is a charity run by eye cancer patients and family members and raises awareness of eye cancer and works with medical professionals to increase their knowledge.

It provides up to date information and emotional support via website, helpline and online forums and helps ensure patients are given support and the treatment they need.

Eye cancer affects 500-600 people in the UK a year making it a very rare cancer but around half of all patients go on to develop tumours in other organs particularly the liver.

There are often no symptoms, which is why regular eye examinations are important so that it can be diagnosed.

Symptoms include blurred vision, seeing flashing lights and shadows and discolouration of the white area of the eye. The charity recommends that, if you have any suspicions, you get checked.