Horsham postwoman shaves head for charity on late mum’s 70th birthday

A postwoman from Horsham has raised more than £1,000 for charity after she braved the shave on what would have been her mum’s 70th birthday.

Sharon Miles held her fundraiser for Macmillan Cancer Support at Rush in Horsham on Tuesday, December 31, following her mum’s death in April last year.

Sharon’s hair will also be donated to the Little Princess Trust and given to children who have lost their own hair.

The 48-year-old mum of two, who has been delivering post for 24 years, said: “A very big thank you to everyone who has sponsored me.

“Online I have received £120 and through family and friends have brought the total to £1.070.

“People have told me I’m brave, but I don’t think so. The people that have cancer and go through radiotherapy, chemotherapy and surgery – they are the brave ones.”

Sharon’s mum was diagnosed with a rare type of breast cancer around six years ago which spread through her chest wall, to some of her ribs and both lungs.

She ended up having a mastectomy, three ribs taken out and a muscle from her back removed in order to do a partial breast reconstruction.

“Once out from St. George’s hospital, mum’s recovery was slow and needed a nurse to change her dressing on her back daily, which took several weeks to heal,” said Sharon.

“The other wounds healed relatively quick. Once mums body was strong enough she had ten lots of radiotherapy, after that was put on chemotherapy tablets.”

Despite this, the cancer in her lungs continued to grow. Walking and breathing became harder, she lost weight and from then her health deterioartated quickly.

On April 12, while in East Surrey Hospital, Sharon’s mum was told she only had a few months left to live and wouldn’t make her 70th birthday.

Sharon said: “We were all devastated by the news. Mum was in hospital for only five days when she died in her sleep.

“My last memory of mum was when we were about to leave the hospital she gave me an extra long hug goodbye and she said to me ‘I love you’ and blew me a kiss goodbye as we left.”

To donate, visit https://bravetheshave.macmillan.org.uk/shavers/sharon-miles1

