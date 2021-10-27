Horsham police in Halloween crackdown on rowdy youths

Officers are working with shopkeepers in the town and surrounding villages in a new bid to curb antisocial behaviour.

Police have been working with staff at the Co-op in Broadbridge Heath, along with Southwater Co-op and the village’s Budgens store.

The move follows recent complaints of youngsters hurling around eggs and creating havoc in some areas.

Police

Officers are giving out posters for shopkeepers to display declaring: ‘We will not sell flour, eggs, tomatoes or paint to under 16s during the Halloween and bonfire period.’

Meanwhile, police are asking anyone who experiences antisocial behaviour to contact them at https://orlo.uk/454em or by calling 101.