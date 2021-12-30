Horsham people urged to ‘keep the Christmas spirit alive’ - by donating unwanted gifts

The Age UK charity says donated unwanted gifts will help to raise funds to run its vital services.

A spokesperson said: “Winter can be one of the toughest and most challenging times of year for older people, with many routine services scaled back over the holiday period and the colder weather making it harder to get out and about.

“At what can be a difficult time, Age UK’s support services, including the charity’s free and confidential Advice Line and Telephone Friendship services, as well as the Age UK network of local charities, become invaluable lifelines for the most vulnerable older people.

Age UK in Billingshurst is asking people to donate unwanted Christmas gifts

“As well as raising funds so that Age UK can continue its vital work, by recycling gifts people will also be helping to reduce waste.”

Billingshsurst Age UK shop manager Molly Hedger said; “It can be difficult to know what to do with gifts that will never be used, or that you don’t want.

“As a nation we are more environmentally aware than ever before, so instead of chucking or hiding them away, we are encouraging local residents to donate them to the Age UK shop in Billingshurst.”

The Billingshurst shop is also encouraging people to make their donation worth an extra 25 per cent by signing up to Gift Aid when donating goods which means that the charity will receive an extra 25p from the government for every £1 that is raised from donations.

Age UK shops sell a range of clothing and accessories, books, toys, household items and shoes.

But what the shops can accept may vary - some may be able to accept and sell electrical items, others may be in need of more books or prefer to offer a wide range of clothes.

People are urged to check with their local shop before donating.