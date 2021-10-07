Horsham people name their favourite inspiring teachers

To mark World Teacher Day – celebrated on October 5 – the County Times invited its readers to submit the names of teachers who had had an impact on them.

And the responses flooded in.

Speaking on Facebook, Vicky Gerrard said: “I liked all my teachers but my favourite has to be Mr Head from Tanbridge sadly no longer here.”

Tanbridge House School

Yasmin O’leary added: “Mr Hyde art teacher, Mr Head history teacher who sadly isn’t with us anymore.”

Serena Harman praised the ‘one and only from Greenway’ Mr Todd.

And Allan Wright said Mrs Robinson from Milton Mount Middle in 1980 always inspired him to try his best.

Louise Cresswell said: “Janet Williams at Jolesfield Primary school Partridge Green, simply the best! Made my last year at school.”