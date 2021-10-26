Horsham parents offered a chance of free childcare

Busy Bees, based in Bartholomew Way, is offering parents up to 12 weeks of free childcare sessions for under five-year-olds.

The initiative is designed to support families in the community when they need it most.

The sessions, equivalent to a full-time place, are accessible to families experiencing a difficult time with no other options of much-needed support.

Busy Bees operations director Louise Copson said: “We are delighted to be launching our ‘Community Care’ initiative, offering care to the children and families in our local area and helping them to receive the best start in life.

“At Busy Bees, we understand just how important nursery is to a child’s development - it’s the first time they get to experience and learn new things.

“This initiative is our way of giving back to the local community and supporting families when they need it most.”

The sessions will be available with the backing of the family’s local health professionals who will liaise with the nursery manager to agree the support.