Horsham pantomime cast helps with festive gift appeal

Members of this year’s pantomime cast took time out of their busy rehearsal schedule to help a local business with the Salvation Army’s Christmas Gift Appeal.

With just days to go until opening night, members of the Capitol’s Peter Pan cast joined Horsham estate agents Brock Taylor to collect donations to the appeal.

Generous locals popped into the estate agents’ town centre office to drop off games, teddies, dolls and Lego to be wrapped and distributed to children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

The cast characters Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Mini Smee and Big Chief Chillaxin’ Cow chatted to Christmas shoppers passing the office and now newly re-elected MP Jeremy Quin took time out from canvassing to chat to the cast.

The estate agents, this year’s primary pantomime sponsors, ran a draw for everyone who entered the appeal, with Anthony Sahota, who stars at Peter Pan, drawing the winning ticket for one family to see this year’s production.