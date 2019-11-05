Horsham Painting Group to sell artwork at exhibition

Artwork by members of the Horsham Painting Group will be up for sale at the club’s autumn exhibition next week.

The event will take place at the Quaker Meeting House, Worthing Road, on Saturday, November 16, between 10am and 4pm.

Horsham Painting Group Exhibition. Some of the artists with their work, John Weeks, David Jeans, Sue Mitchell, and Elizabeth Rowell Pic Steve Robards SR23101901. SUS-191030-154239001

David Jeans, a member of the group, said: “Framed and unframed paintings by members of the group will be on sale at reasonable prices as well as a selection of cards.Refreshments will be available and admission is free.”

The group meets weekly every Tuesday evening during term time at the Forest School, Comptons Lane, Horsham, providing a regular opportunity for local artists to meet and paint together in a friendly atmosphere, and is always keen to welcome new members of any ability.

Members work in a variety of styles and with a range of media including acrylics, oils, watercolour, crayon, pastel, pen and ink and pencil, and while no formal instruction is given members are always willing to help and pass on their experience.

The group also has a well stocked library of art books and magazines and has regular demonstrations from professional artists who explain and demonstrate their particular techniques and pass on hints and tips.

Sketching days when members go and paint in and around Horsham are also arranged.

On Tuesdays November 19 and 26, the group will hold open evenings from 7.15pm when anyone can come along and ‘have a go’ for free. Materials, help and encouragement will be provided. For more details contact Sue Mitchell on 01403 240933.

