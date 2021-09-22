Horsham ‘one of the safest places to live in the UK’

They are seeking to reassure residents following three attacks in Horsham Park over recent weeks.

Meanwhile, police - who have made a number of arrests - and neighbourhood wardens are stepping up patrols in the area.

They are also calling for anyone with any information about the recent attacks to call police on 101.

Councillor Claire Vickers with council head of community services Rob Jarman in Horsham Park - 'it's a safe place' SUS-210922-112124001

Claire Vickers, Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters and wellbeing. said: “We were shocked and saddened to learn of the recent disturbing incidents which have occurred in and around Horsham Park in recent weeks.

“We fully acknowledge how traumatic these unfortunate events have been for the victims, their families and friends, and for those who were forced to witness them.”

But, she said: “Horsham Park is still a safe place for everybody to enjoy. I take my grandchildren there regularly and they love it.

“It’s a fantastic asset and one of the jewels in our crown.”

Statistics from Sussex Police, she added, show that Horsham remains “one of the safest areas to live throughout the whole of Sussex and the UK.”

Figures show that around 200,000 people visit the park every year.

Sussex Police Inspector Ben Starns said: “Horsham Park is a safe place and crime here is low. When an incident does happen, which is rare, Sussex Police are committed to reassuring the public of this fact.

“We are also committed to ensuring that those responsible are identified and held to account.”

Meanwhile, Rob Jarvis, head of community services for Horsham District Council, said that safety improvements would be carried out in the park over the next few weeks.

They include improved lighting, a review of CCTV cameras, more signs indicating CCTV is operating in the area and cutting back hedges, along with the increase in police and warden patrols.

Claire Vickers added: “As a council, we are determined to see appropriate action taken and will continue our work with Sussex Police and other partners to find the right solutions within our powers.