Horsham neighbourhood warden helps police find missing man

The Horsham District Council warden was carrying out a regular patrol near Southwater when he spotted who he believed to be a missing person in a remote area.

He quickly alerted local police and kept an eye on the man until the police arrived and ensured he was safe.

Now the man’s relieved family have thanked the warden and praised his diligence.

Horsham District Council cabinet member for community matters Tricia Youtan said: “We are pleased that thanks to the actions of one of our wardens, this gentleman is now safe and getting the support he needs.

“In the current inclement weather there could have been a much more serious outcome.

“This incident illustrates just how important collaborative working is between the local police with the community and partner agencies such as our warden schemes.

“It also highlights the wonderful work that our teams do in patrolling our district and helping to keep people safe.”

Neighbourhood wardens undertake a variety of activities including community development, high visibility patrols, enforcement and working with the elderly, vulnerable and young people.