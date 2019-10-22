Horsham mums ‘proud’ to complete 10k race in support of boy with rare condition

A group of mums have raised more than £1,000 after they joined the mother of a boy with a rare gentic condition in a charity race.

The friends, who met through their children who attend Holy Trinity School in Lower Beeding, teamed up for the Guildford 10k race on Sunday, October 13, which saw more than 1,000 people take part.

Maxine Foster, 46, Steph Collins, 46, Linda Siqi Zhao, 35, Emily Vowels, 35 and Billie Dunlop, 24, completed the race in just under an hour with Sarah Raciti, 38, completing it in a personal best time of 54 minutes.

The inspiration behind their challenge was Maxine’s son, Austin, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy – a condition which affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.

The team took part in the race for Harrison’s Fund which raises money to put into the hands of researchers who are working to find a cure for all children with Duchenne.

Maxine said: “Since I found out about Austin’s diagnosis, the charity has been extremely supportive of me which is why I’ve been raising money for them ever since.

“I felt extremely proud of my team of mums and their commitment to train, complete the run and support a cause very close to my heart.

“We were incredibly lucky with the weather as the forecast had been heavy rain.

“ It was wet on the ground, but the rain stayed away for the duration of the run, we were all very pleased about that.

“The best part of the day was meeting prior to the start and supporting one another in the challenge that lay ahead.

“The ladies felt a mixture of excitement and determination.

“It was fantastic to all meet up after the run at the Harrison’s Fund gazebo where we could get together with other team members and supporters to talk about the run and show our medals off.”

Heather Smith, head of fundraising at Harrison’s Fund, said: “Congratulations to all the mums who took part.

“They should all be very proud of themselves for completing the course in a great time and raising such a brilliant amount for us.

“We were delighted to be part of this inaugural event and can’t wait to come back and do it all again next year.”

To support the mums, who have so far raised £1,350, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sarah-Raciti

For more about Harrison’s Fund and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, which is 100 per cent fatal and currently affects around 2,500 boys and young men in the UK, visit www.harrisonsfund.com

READ MORE: Horsham mums to take on charity run in support of boy with rare condition

Opening date announced for pub near Horsham

Rescue teams scour Loxwood woodland in massive ‘search’