Horsham mum’s horror as son, 5, ‘covered in dog poo’ during school run

Support worker Sam Paige said five-year-old Matthew was riding his scooter to school when he dropped it in a pile of dog mess left on Blackbridge Lane, where the family lives.

The 39-year-old added: “The handlebars fell in the poo. He just picked the handlebars off the [ground and] got poo on his hands.”

The horrified mum said Matthew wiped his hands on his school uniform and went to touch his face but she stopped him just before.

Sam Paige with her son Matthew - who was covered in dog poo

Sam added: “I wasn’t quite sure what it was at first. I just saw this brown stuff.

“I was like ‘oh my god that’s poo’. The smell as well. It’s so dangerous – if he touched his eyes with poo on his hands.

“It’s just not nice – there’s always poo on that road.”

The mum said she was saved by staff at Arunside Primary who were able to provide a fresh uniform for Matthew to change into.

But now she is calling on dog owners to take responsibility for their pet’s droppings.