Horsham mum to host brunch for charity funding reasearch into son’s condtion

A mum from Horsham is inviting the community to join her for a brunch to support a charity funding research into the condition her son has.

Maxine Foster, 45, will host the fundraiser at The Plough pub in Lower Beeding on Saturday June 22 at 5pm as part of the ‘Harrison’s Brunch’ campaign to raise money for Harrison’s Fund .

The charity supports those with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy which Maxine’s five-year-old son, Austin, suffers from.

Maxine said: “It’s a get together for the local villagers and parents from the school to come along, chill out to some nice music and enjoy a few drinks.

“It’s open to the public and of course children are very welcome, so we’d love to see as many people there as possible. It’s been a fabulous experience organising this event with the local community pulling together to raise funds and I’ve been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and willingness to support the brunch.”

The brunch will include a hog roast, singer and drinks as well as some games for the kids and a cake auction.

There will also be a raffle with prizes including a cream tea for two at the prestigious South Lodge Hotel, a four ball round of golf at the renowned Mannings Heath Golf Club and a four night winter break in a stunning holiday home in Shropshire.

Maxine is hoping to raise at least £500 which will go towards the charity’s work funding research into Duchenne - a rare genetic condition which affects all the muscles in the body, causing them to waste away.

All the proceeds from the brunch will go towards the purchase of a ‘high throughput analyser’ which enables scientists to compare different gene medicines when working in a lab.

By using computer automation, the analyser can screen different models and evaluate them in a fraction of the time it would take a team of scientists.

he charity is currently funding 16 research projects in the US and the UK.

To host your own brunch please visit www.harrisonsfund.com

