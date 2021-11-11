Horsham marks Armistice Day with special wreath-laying ceremony

The ceremony was organised by the Horsham branch of the Royal British Legion in conjunction with Horsham District Council ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The ceremony was for those wishing to remember the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.’ Two minutes’ silence was observed at 11am.

Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp led the wreath-laying on behalf of the people of Horsham district with wreaths also being laid by Zäl Rustom, chairman of the Horsham Branch of the Royal British Legion and MP Jeremy Quin.

Horsham Royal British Chairman chairman Zal Rustom with Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp and war veteran Geoffrey Weaving

The Rev Canon Lisa Barnett addressed the audience and said prayers.

The ceremony was also attended by World War II veteran 98-year-old Geoffrey Weaving.