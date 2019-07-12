Horsham man endures two hour full body wax to raise hundreds for Chestnut Tree House

The president of a Horsham group has endured two hours of waxing to raise cash for a children’s hospice.

Chris Cooper, president of the Achievers BNI group based at the Holbrook Club raised more than £700 for Chestnut Tree House.

Chris, from Seofon Business Services, enlisted the help of fellow group member Debbie Pickles from Beauty Works to complete his challenge.

Chris said: “The evening was full of laughter and the worst part was probably the anticipation of that first strip being done.

“Yes, it did hurt, but was tolerable for the brief period it lasted each time.

“However, as the evening wore on it did get harder.”

The members of BNI Achievers fully supported the challenge as part of their groups drive to give something back to the communities they work in, and leaflets were designed by Sam Elsden from Beest Creative before being printed by JR Print free of charge.

The group then used the power of networking to spreading the word to a wide range of business groups.

Jayne Todd, community fundraiser at Chestnut Tree House added: “We are so grateful to Chris for taking on this fantastic challenge.

“We need to raise £6,850 every day to pay for all our specialist care services, and without people like Chris we simply wouldn’t be able to continue helping local children with life-shortening conditions and their families.

“I would like to say a heartfelt thank you to everyone who supported and sponsored him.”

Debbie put Chris at ease before commencing the two hours of waxing.

Jayne Todd and Katy Finlay from Chestnut Tree House along with Sarah McNeil from Chiropratical in Billingshurst were on hand to give moral support and to try not to laugh too much, a spokesman for the group said.

The evening passed in high spirits, with Debbie providing the team with a welcome glass of cold bubbly to celebrate at the end.