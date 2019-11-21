Horsham Lions gear up for their annual Christmas Santa tour

Members of Horsham Lions Club are gearing up to launch their annual Christmas and Santa Tour collections.

The Lions will be out and about at various venues in the Horsham area to meet members of the public and raise funds to help those in need in the community.

Horsham Lions will be out and about in the Horsham area soon on their annual Christmas collection tour SUS-191121-145620001

A Lions spokesman said: “Last Christmas we provided 53 families with special food parcels to the most needy in Horsham.

“In addition 89 children of needy families were provided with Christmas presents. The total cost of this project was £3,088.51. We hope with your help to support more of those in need this Christmas.”

Between December 6-24 the Lions will be out in seven different locations collecting as many donations as possible.

While all the money raised goes to charitable causes 80 per cent will be spent in the Horsham area, say the Lions.

Collections will take place on the following dates at the following venues:

Friday and Saturday December 6 and 7: Sainsbury’s store between 9am and 5pm.

Sunday December 8: Father Christmas with his Lions helpers will be touring The Cedar Drive Area of Southwater, starting at Pevensy Road at 4.pm, subject to the weather and finishing at Buttercup Way at 7.30pm.

Friday December 13: Newbridge Garden Centre, Broadbridge Heath, between 10am and 5pm.

Sunday December 15: Father Christmas with his helpers will be touring North Horsham starting at Bartholomew Way shops at 4pm proceeding down to the Lemmington Way area, finishing at Tylden at about 7.30pm.

Wednesday December 18: Newbridge Garden Centre, Broadbridge Heath, between 10am and 5pm.

Friday December 14: Waitrose between 9am and 5pm.

Thursday/Friday and Monday December19/20/23: Waitrose between 9am and 5pm.

Tuesday December 24: Tesco Superstore Broadbridge Heath between 9am and 5pm.

See www.horshamlions.freeuk.com or email David Trowbridge at david@trowbridge.me.uk