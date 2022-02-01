The event, run by charity Horsham Lions Club, will take place on Sunday, May 15 at the The Pavillions in the Park Leisure Centre.

The Swimarathon is one of Horsham Lions biggest annual events – over the last eleven years the event has raised over £60,000 for the Club which has been donated to a number of local schools, organisations and charities.

Over the last two years the Covid Pandemic has hampered Horsham Lions ability to raise funds for local good causes. In the light of this situation, the charity said the objective of Swimarathon 2022 is to raise funds which will enable Horsham Lions to continue to help more people, good causes and charities in the Horsham area.

St Andrews School at the Swimarathon event last year

In a statement, the charity said: "Through the generosity of those who have donated online and other means the Club have managed to keep some essential services, going, such as our regular Christmas parcels and presents for less fortunate local families and their children living in the Horsham area.

"However, because our charitable funds have been depleted, we have had to limit the number of responses for help which we have received in recent months. We are looking to boost our charitable funds to a level that will return us to supporting good causes at pre pandemic levels.

"The Swimarathon is run on a 50/50 basis. Half of the money you raise by sponsorship will benefit a good cause of your choice. This can be your favourite charity, your club or maybe your school. The other half will benefit local good causes and other charities regularly supported by Horsham Lions Club."

The Swimarathon is open to those aged eight to 70, with no entry fee. The team needs to include up to six swimmers plus an adult non-swimming team captain.

The first team member swims one length of the pool and then rests while the other members take turns to swim a length of 25 metres.

The first swimmer then swims again and so on, for 55 minutes.

The team start swimming at 1pm with other teams starting –on the hour- until 5pm when the last teams start their swim. Eight teams can be accommodated each hour.