Horsham Lions ask the community to help support those most in need this Christmas

Because of the Pandemic they have been unable to raise any significant funds to support those people in our Horsham Community who are in need of support since last Christmas.

Spokesman Tom Osborne said: "For the past 58 years Horsham Lions Club have supported the families in need and vulnerable people residing in our Horsham Community. This year Horsham Lions have identified 50 such families residing in our community. These families have 33 children between them. These families will receive a Christmas Parcel of festive food and the children will receive Christmas presents appropriate for their ages. The total cost of undertaking this support is £2,500."

In the normal course of events the cost of this project would be financed through fundraising events during the year and the Christmas Appeal.

Horsham Lions will be out collecting this December

For the last 20 years the Christmas Appeal has taken the form of local collections during December at venues including Tesco, Waitrose, local garden centres, and Santa Collections around Cedar Drive in Southwater and the Bartholomew Way and Lemmington Way Areas of North Horsham.

Tom said: "We are pleased announce that this year’s events will go ahead as follows:

- Santa Collections around The Cedar Drive Area of Southwater, on Sunday 5th December between 4pm and 7.30pm.

- Newbridge Nurseries, Broadbridge Heath on Friday 9 December 2021 between 10am and 5pm.

Your donations to Horsham Lions will fund their Christmas parcels which go to families in need, containing food and gifts for their children

- Waitrose on Friday 10th and Saturday 11th December 2021 between 9am and 5pm

- Santa Collection around The Bartholomew Way & Lemmington Way Areas of North Horsham on Sunday 12 December between 4pm and 7.30pm

- Newbridge Nurseries, Broadbridge Heath on Friday 16 December 2021 between 10am and 5pm.

- Tesco on Friday 24 December 2021 between 9am and 5pm

Santa will be joining Horsham Lions Club on their collections this December

"In order to help our present situation it is hoped the people in the Horsham Community will continue to generously supported us by placing money in our collection buckets and any of the above events.

"In addition we recognise that people do not make use of of cash since the start of this Pandemic or it is possible that you will be away from home when The Santa Collections take place in Southwater and North Horsham. In recognition to this state of affairs you will be able to make a donation to us through our Just Giving Page, which can be found on The Horsham Lions Website which is located at www.horshamlions.freeuk.com"Click onto the Just Giving Page and follow the instructions. There will be leaflets handed out at the various venues or placed through your letter boxes if you are out.

"Lion President Tony Gellett would like to thank the People of Our Horsham Community for their generosity and hope you have a safe and Happy Christmas plus a more contented New Year. In addition any amount raised in excess of £2500 will be used on local projects throughout 2022.

"Please give as much as you can - thank you."

Collections will be held in supermarkets during December