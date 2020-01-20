Horsham Lib Dems hit out at potential loss of town’s landmark building

Liberal Democrat councillors in Horsham have waded into a row over proposals to close Horsham’s historic Drill Hall.

They say that most councillors and neighbourhood councils oppose plans to convert the hall into new homes.

Horsham's Drill Hall has been used for a range of events over the years ... here it is the scene of an election count

Horsham District Council’s cabinet is to due to decide on the matter at a meeting on Thursday (January 23). As well as converting the landmark Drill Hall into housing, it also proposes providing alternative community facilities at Highwood.

But Lib Dems say: “Whilst we welcome the new community centre at the Highwood Village, the loss of a historic and culturally important building is not necessary.

“The community centre was due to be provided alongside the already existing facilities such as the Drill Hall. Therefore, the loss of the Drill Hall will be a net loss to Horsham.

“Providing community facilities in Horsham is not a zero-sum game. It is possible to provide a new community facility in the Highwood Village, more affordable homes and continued services at the Drill Hall simultaneously. The existence of one does not have to mean we cannot provide another.”

Lib Dem Councillor Christine Costin said: “A community facility at Highwood is hardly an appropriate substitute because Horsham Town still needs central easily accessible accommodation for local community happenings.”

She added: “I would be upset to see the Drill Hall go; it is very much a part of Horsham’s heritage. Not a stunning building but an interesting one It is an instantly recognisable Horsham landmark.

“The public has lost enough iconic sites in our Town already. There is a shortage of community halls to rent in the town centre.

“We all know that affordable housing is needed but there are other sites better suited than this one.”

The Lib Dems have set up a protest petition: https://www.horshamlibdems.org.uk/save_the_drill_hall

It follows another petition to save the Drill Hall set up by Horsham Blueprint Neighbourhood Forum.

