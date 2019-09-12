Horsham jobseekers to benefit from new hubs

Horsham District Council have provided two new Work Information and Support Hubs (WISH) through partnership with services (SETAS) that make it easier to employ those looking for work.

Paul Clarke, Cabinet member of the HDC, said: “The clubs have a proven success in getting local jobseekers back into the workplace.”

The scheme aims to help jobseekers into work

He added anyone struggling to find work should ‘take advantage of all the help that is available’.

Through helping people develop their CV and offering connections to local businesses, more than 30 have found jobs and over 70 now have skills that will make them easier to employ.

They also provide interview workshops which boosts confidence levels. Furthermore one-to-one guidance can advise those needing help which direction to take.

The clubs/hubs can be found at Horsham Jobcentre Plus, East Street - Every Monday afternoon 1-4pm.

Storrington and Sullington Village Hall- Tuesday 10am-1pm (15th Oct-19th Nov, 14th Jan-18th Feb, 7th Apr-12th May, 30th Jun-28 Jul.)

For more information about other venues, dates and times in Billingshurst, Henfield and Southwater, visit the SETAS website https://www.setas.org.uk/employment/wish-job-clubs-in-horsham-district/