Horsham incinerator proposals: Protesters step up fundraising campaign

Members of a group fighting to stop a new incincerator being built near Horsham are stepping up their fundraising campaign.

The group - No Incinerator 4 Horsham - are raising funds for legal representation to fight an appeal by waste firm Britaniacrest Recycling to build a recycling, recovery and renewable energy facility in Warnham.

A barrister is now drafting the group’s case to be presented at a three-week public inquiry scheduled to start on October 29 at Horsham Sports Club in Cricketfield Road.

A spokesman for the group said: “The world has moved on since similar plans for the Horsham Incinerator were first submitted by Britaniacrest Recycling Ltd in July 2017.

“We are in a state of climate emergency, we have ambitious waste reduction and recycling targets, supported by the Government, councils and the Mayor of London and we do not need any more incinerators.”

The group are concerned that the incinerator could generate ‘toxic ash’ and that it would have a 95m stack - “higher than the Statue of Liberty.”

Members say they fear the impact on the climate, the “adverse impact on recycling, more HGV traffic from six counties transporting 230,000 tonnes per year of commercial, industrial and municipal waste, with cumulative health and environmental impacts on rural Horsham.”

The group is asking anyone who can organise a fundraising event to email: noincinerator4horsham@gmail.com