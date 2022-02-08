Horsham house prices rise sharply: Most expensive areas revealed

New figures show a sharp rise in prices and also reveal the most expensive districts in the area.

The impact of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented house sales during the first lockdown, coupled with stamp duty holidays, has boosted the housing market across the UK since the world opened back up in 2020.

Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £423,000 in Horsham in the year to June – an increase of £32,500 compared to the previous 12 months.

House prices have risen sharply in the Horsham district

House prices were also above pre-pandemic levels, with the average standing at £379,000 in the year to June 2019.

These neighbourhoods in Horsham recorded the highest average house prices in the year to June: West Chiltington Common: £675,000 – up from £600,000 in 2019-20;

Horsham South, Mannings Heath and Nuthurst: £568,000 – up from £540,000; Ashington and Washington: £550,000 – an increase from £455,000; Henfield and Small Dole: £470,000 – up from £430,000.

But house prices in Rudgwick, Slinfold and Barns Green fell to £490,000 from £550,000.

The lowest average house price was Horsham East and Roffey, where homes sold for around £350,000 in 2020-21.

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Horsham rose year-on-year, from 2,187 to 2,685.

The largest proportion were in Billingshurst, where 285 homes changed hands in the period.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said while Government measures such as the stamp duty holiday brought forward house purchases last year, the market could be set to change.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England in 2022 will translate into higher mortgage rates.

“And cost of living pressures faced by households from rising inflation and taxes mean fewer people will be able to afford to borrow the necessary amount they need to buy at higher mortgage rates.”