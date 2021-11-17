Horsham Hospital gardens get a makeover after Covid

Members of Horsham Rotary Club joined volunteers from the hospital’s League of Friends in cutting back and clearing the Tea Bar Garden at the hospital.

The hospital’s courtyard gardens have played a big part in helping health and well-being of all at the hospital but had started to become overgrown.

Maintaining the gardens during the pandemic has been challenging for the volunteers but now, following their tidy-up, the Friends are planning to hold another day in early spring.

Volunteers at work in Horsham Hospital's garden

The League of Friends’ tea bar and shop at the hospital has reopened for take-aways only but it is hoped to open up the seating area as Covid restrictions are further eased.

They are also planning to resume regular fundraisers such as the hospital fete next year.

Mike Jennings, executive director for finance and estates at the Sussex Community Foundation NHS Trust which provides services at the hospital, thanked the volunteers for organising and undertaking the garden work. “It makes such a positive difference to the environment for patients and staff,” he said.

David Smith and Mario Sarlo of the Horsham Rotary Club said: “It was a pleasure to be able to take part in helping with the gardens at Horsham Hospital. “Hopefully patients and NHS staff will be able to relax and enjoy.”

Before and after photos of Horsham Hospital Garden

And Lilian Bold, trustee of the League of Friends, added: “A big thank you Rotary Club for your help and look forward to seeing you next year.”