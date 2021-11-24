Horsham home lights up for pancreatic cancer awareness

Local resident, Helen, a mum of two, lost a close relative to the disease last year and is determined to highlight the statistics related to this form of cancer.

Last Thursday evening (November 18) Helen and her family lit up their home near the town centre with homemade purple lanterns, spotlights and fairy lights.

Information about pancreatic cancer and how to spot the signs of the disease was displayed outside the property.

A Horsham family lights up their home to help raise awareness of pancreatic cancer.

They also gave out chocolates in purple wrappers to friends and well-wishers who gathered to support their campaign.

Helen said: “We are determined to raise awareness of this dreadful disease and this is why we took park in the Purple Lights for Pancreatic Cancer campaign.

“I hope that by lighting up our home purple, we will help put a spotlight on a disease that many people still know so very little about. More awareness will lead to more people surviving pancreatic cancer.”