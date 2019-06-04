Horsham home group speaks out over ‘flytipping’ fears

A Horsham-based housing association has spoken out after concerns were raised by residents that flytipping was taking place at a village home.

Residents in Broadbridge Heath contacted the County Times to raise concerns after spotting staff from Saxon Weald placing rubbish in the front garden of an empty property in Billingshurst Road this morning (June 4).

However, the housing association has clarified the situation confirming staff were not flytipping and instead were being encouraged to put all their rubbish at one collection point.

A spokesman for Saxon Weald said it had just fitted a new kitchen at the Broadbridge Heath property and a rubbish heap had been created in the garden as a result of the works.

Staff working on other jobs in the area were being encouraged to bring their rubbish to the property where it could all be gather and collected from one place, the spokesman added.

According to Saxon Weald the process is more cost effective and efficient.