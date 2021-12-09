Horsham home care company whose staff are ‘like a big family’

And the staff themselves - at Home Instead Horsham - are celebrating a decade of caring for older people in the district.

Home Instead was established by owner Pearl Blakemore in 2011 and has helped to keep local elderly people safe and well in their own homes throughout the Covid pandemic.

Their home care services provide personalised care visits lasting a minimum of an hour, with clients specially matched to their caregivers based on similar interests and personalities, says the company.

Some of the team at Home Instead Horsham

Home Instead, it says, provides care packages ranging from personal care and home help to specialist dementia and post-operation care.

Pearl said: “I am so happy to be celebrating the 10th birthday of Home Instead Horsham.

“I launched the business after working for many years in a corporate role, and really wanted to do something more rewarding.

“Having seen family members receive inadequate care, I knew I wanted to provide a quality care experience for older people - help them enjoy their later years as much as they can.

“We have built an amazing team of caregivers who really are like a big family.

“Each and every one of our team is passionate about providing quality care, as well as forging strong relationships and bonds with our clients.

“They have shown their dedication throughout the pandemic, working tirelessly to keep our clients safe and readily adapting to changing restrictions - they truly have been ‘key workers’, keeping our local community well.”