Horsham Harry Potter fans get a chance for a taste of magic

Wizards, witches and muggles will be out in force in Horsham town centre next month.

They will be converging on Waterstones in West Street when the bookstore stages its sixth annual Harry Potter book night.

The theme this year is the Triwizard Tournament as featured in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire - the fourth volume in the bestselling series.

In the book Harry and three other champions face challenges that test them in different ways – their magical prowess, their daring and their powers of deduction.

The book night will be held on Thursday February 6 from 6pm-7.30pm and tickets are free.

A spokesman for Horsham Waterstones said: “Last year we had a blast. We had an epic showdown during the Harry Potter quiz that had us in fits of giggles and everyone got to leave with a bag of jelly beans to munch on the way home.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see what we have in store for this year.”

Since its launch in 2015, Harry Potter book night has quickly established itself as one of the biggest events in the literary calendar, enjoyed by fans of all ages in bookshops all around the UK.

The annual event aims to keep the Harry Potter magic alive and to encourage younger readers to discover the adventures of the boy wizard for the first time.

The Horsham event will give wizards, witches and muggles a chance to take part in a tournament of their own, competing in enchanting games, making magical crafts and testing their skills with an array of bewitching activities.