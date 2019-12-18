Horsham girls earn highest Brownie accolade

Two girls from the 1st Holbrook Brownies in Horsham have been granted the highest award a Brownie can receive.

Isabella and Esmae were presented with the gold award last Monday by county commissioner Lisa Barden.

The Brownies’ annual Christmas carol service at St Mark’s Church hosted the ceremony, which was the girls’ last nights as Brownies before they move on to the 1st Roffey Guides in January.

As part of the award the girls had to organise an activity for the other Brownies to take part in, choosing to hold a bonfire night at the Guide campsite.

They made lanterns, toasted marshmallows and made edible creations from fruit.

The award also involved completing some theme award challenges, interest badges and a visit to a Guide unit.

Wendy Colson, 1st Holbrook Brownie leader, said: “I am very proud and delighted that the girls have achieved this award.

“They worked very hard and organised such a fun evening for the other Brownies.”

Girlguiding encourages girls to learn, build friendships, gain life skills and make a difference to their lives and communities.

Rainbows are for girls aged five to seven, Brownies aged seven to ten, Guides for ages 10 to 14, and Rangers for 14- to 18-year-olds.

To find out more about joining guides, or to register your daughter, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk

Girlguiding also needs more adult volunteers to be able to continue holding events. Visit www.girlguiding.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-volunteer/ways-of-volunteering