Horsham girl, 6, completes mini triathlon for hospice in cousin’s memory

Rosie Henly took on a 20m swim, 6km cycle and ran 2km on Sunday, May 23, in aid of Chestnut Tree House children’s hospice where her cousin, Brennan, received end of life care and which supported his family during the difficult time.

Hannah Henly, Rosie’s mum, said: “I’m extremely proud of the determination and effort Rosie showed throughout the triathlon in support of the wonderful work undertaken by the children’s hospice.”

Rosie began the challenge in a familiar setting, swimming two lengths of the Barns Green swimming pool where she attends lessons.

Rosie Henley, aged six, from Horsham took on a mini triathlon in aid of the Chestnut Tree House which supported her cousin, Brennan, who lost his battle with cancer aged seven in 2013 SUS-210906-083953001

Next it was a bike ride along the Downs Link to Copsale before retracing part of the route to Southwater Country Park.

Finally, Rosie ran a lap of the country park, finishing ahead of her mother, Hannah, who organised the event and accompanied Rosie throughout.

Thanks to the generosity of family, friends and classmates at St John’s Catholic Primary School in Horsham, Rosie was able to raise more than £400 - smashing her £100 target.

Further donations can be made at ‘Rosie’s Teddy Triathlon’ at GoFundMe.com

Chestnut Tree House currently cares for 300 life-limited children, both at the hospice and in families’ own homes. The chairty also offers support for the whole family including psychological and bereavement support, end of life and short break care and sibling support.