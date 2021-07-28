Horsham Freemasons donate to charity to help district’s most vulnerable

The Normandy Centre based Freemasons together with the owners of Horsham’s The Café, have been helping Horsham Matters with an initiative to fund and deliver hot meals on a Sunday to the vulnerable within the Horsham District area, and to support the work of their food bank.

Emma Elnaugh, managing director of Horsham Matters – who is pictured receiving the cheque from the Normandy Centre chairman Peter Hansen – said: “We are so very grateful for the continuing support from the Horsham Freemasons.

“Things are very, very difficult for us and many other local charities. Donations of both food and money are well down, yet demand has increased dramatically. This donation from Horsham Freemasons will make a real difference and we are already planning how we can support our elderly in need in the area with it.”