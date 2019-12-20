Horsham flooding: village pub says beer garden is now ‘semi-luxury swimming pool’

A village pub has said its beer garden is now a temporary ‘semi-luxury swimming pool’ after it was hit by flooding.

The Onslow Arms, in Loxwood, is still open despite the flood in its garden, director Alex Barrett said.

The garden at the pub. Photo courtesy of the Onslow Arms

He added: “It’s very damp but no getting our spirits down.”

The garden is more like a kayak park according to Alex.

He added: “It’s not ideal but it’s not affecting the pub and it’s not affecting our preparation for the Christmas period.”

The garden is closed but the pub is open as normal, Alex said.

