Horsham family get set to recreate the magic of Christmas

The Christmas-crazy King family will once more be transforming their home into a winter wonderland with lights galore - for the tenth year.

Sallyanne and Grahame King’s display will be raising money for the children’s charity The Make A Wish Foundation.

Daughter Carinna said: “Sadly everyone missed us last year due to covid, so we have changed things up a bit, added new lights, changed our display and really want to raise as much as possible to make up for last year.

The King family's Christmas display in 2019

“We chose this charity because we knew someone that had benefited from the good work they do and Christmas is the time for children - it’s magical, bright and make believe.

“We have the added surprise of snow when children put their coins through the letter box.

“Parents are welcome to wander around looking at the lights and animations and take photos.”