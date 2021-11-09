Horsham estate agency joins local charity to help people facing eviction

At Home Estate and Letting Agency operates a ‘community chest’ scheme to help improve the lives of those living in hardship in the district.

And now Horsham Matters has become the latest charity to benefit from the initiative.

Launched in 2017, the estate agents’ scheme encourages sellers to donate a proportion of their fee to help community based organisations.

At Home Estate and Letting Agency has joined forces with Horsham Matters to help people facing eviction

Horsham Matters fundraising officer Paula Daly said the funds raised by the At Home Community Chest scheme would go towards a new project to ease the burden of those who have been evicted or forced into temporary accommodation.

“For many, moving house is a joyous occasion, but for those who have lost their homes it is anything but.

“Can you imagine losing not only your home because you couldn’t pay your rent but also losing your furniture and possessions because you couldn’t afford to store them while living in temporary accommodation?

“That’s the reality for thousands of people across the UK including those living in the Horsham district,” she said.

“Horsham Matters can support such clients by helping to organise and fund storage in containers locally for the short period needed until longer-term housing is found, provided by local firm Durrants at a reduced rate.

“We are really grateful to the generosity of the At Home Estate and Letting Agency and their customers, along with D Durrant Removals and Storage, which will have such a positive impact on our clients at a very difficult time in their lives.”

At Home’s director Paul Davies said: “We have been delighted to support Horsham Matters and the excellent work they do in providing essential services to local families.

“Supporting local organisations and being able to contribute to their vital fundraising is at the heart of our company values and we are extremely proud that our Community Chest scheme has successfully raised £1,200 in just two months for Horsham Matters.