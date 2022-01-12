Horsham duo launch series of writing retreats

Sussex Writing Retreats will host events in April, May, July and September in Dial Post.

The retreats are open to writers at all stages of their careers and are organised by established author and entrepreneur Daisy White, alongside PR director and author Lisa Brace.

Daisy said: “Lisa’s debut is going out on submission to publishers this year via her agent, which we’re both excited about and can’t wait to keep our attendees updated on the very real process of this side of the business.

Lisa and Daisy of Sussex Writing Retreats.

“As a journalist and PR director she’ll be bringing so much wisdom to our retreats for our guests who need to understand how to market themselves as authors –they’re in for a treat.”

Lisa said: “Daisy’s my inspiration. Her books are published by HarperCollins, she’s been number one in Amazon bestsellers’ lists both here and in the US and she’s a machine when it comes to getting her books out there. She’s a talented author and I’ve learnt so much from her personally that I know attendees to our retreats will be well supported.”