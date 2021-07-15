Horsham drivers warned of disruption as one-way traffic system comes into force

Drivers are set to face disruption next week when a one-way traffic system is introduced on a major Horsham road.

By Sarah Page
Thursday, 15th July 2021, 10:04 am

Parsonage Road between Wimblehurst Road and Kings Road roundabout will be one-way only from Monday (July 19).

West Sussex County Council says vehicles will be able to travel only eastwards.

The temporary one-way order is to allow gas mains renewal work to be carried out.

The work is due to start on Monday and is expected to last for three weeks.

