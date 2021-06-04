Horsham DJ launches a ‘world first’ outdoor party pod

Darren Palmer has converted a trailer into a ‘party pod’ - the first of its kind in the world - to enable him to stage outdoor disco sessions.

And his innovation has got other DJs clamouring to follow his lead.

Darren had been running his DJ business - DJ80 and Just School Discos.com - successfully for years until the pandemic struck.

DJ Darren Palmer

“I was hit very hard by the lockdowns,” he said.

He used much of his time as a local isolation support volunteer and charity food deliverer. Meanwhile, he also sought a way where he could continue his music business and came up with the idea of launching ‘The Party Outside.’

“After much searching I found a unique trailer and have spent the last three and a half months converting it into a self contained mobile disco unit,” he said.

“It’s been a long journey of blood, sweat and crying but it finally went on a test run this weekend and received glowing feedback.”

Darren Palmer with his 'world-first' party pod

Darren converted the former Virgin exhibition trailer into his party pod, complete with decks, sound system, lighting and power.