Horsham DJ launches a ‘world first’ outdoor party pod
A Horsham DJ has come up with a ‘world first’ way to keep his music business going despite covid restrictions.
Darren Palmer has converted a trailer into a ‘party pod’ - the first of its kind in the world - to enable him to stage outdoor disco sessions.
And his innovation has got other DJs clamouring to follow his lead.
Darren had been running his DJ business - DJ80 and Just School Discos.com - successfully for years until the pandemic struck.
“I was hit very hard by the lockdowns,” he said.
He used much of his time as a local isolation support volunteer and charity food deliverer. Meanwhile, he also sought a way where he could continue his music business and came up with the idea of launching ‘The Party Outside.’
“After much searching I found a unique trailer and have spent the last three and a half months converting it into a self contained mobile disco unit,” he said.
“It’s been a long journey of blood, sweat and crying but it finally went on a test run this weekend and received glowing feedback.”
Darren converted the former Virgin exhibition trailer into his party pod, complete with decks, sound system, lighting and power.
“It’s the only one of its kind in the world.”