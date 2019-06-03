Horsham district areas with the highest household income ranked
We’ve looked at the average household income in the Horsham district.
We have used information from the website www.propertydetective.com which has gathered the details via the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The average household income in the UK for the financial year ending 2018 was £28,400, according to the ONS. All street pictures from Google Maps.
Forest, Average household income of 66,000 pounds is higher than the national average.