Horsham Council unveils new defibrillator

Horsham District Council unveiled a new defibrillator at the Needles Neighbourhood Centre in Three Acres, Horsham, on Wednesday, September 23.

The project was implemented after retired nurse Pat Pigott rallied local support as part of a campaign on national Start a Heart Day on October, 16 2020.

Pat said: “My thanks go out to Horsham Community First Responders, Horsham Tigers FC, Horsham Lions, Catkins Nursery, Mountjoy Construction and Horsham District Council, amongst many others, who have helped get this project over the line and donated so generously.”