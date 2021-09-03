Horsham council flies the flag for the Merchant Navy

Radio star holidays near Horsham and enjoys Sussex village pub

News you can trust since 1869

Investigation launches after cat found dead in Crawley residential street

Major Crawley road set for lane closures and lower speed limit during £250k works set to last 10 weeks

Horsham bar worker banned from road after drink-drive charge

Horsham schoolgirl hailed as one of Britain’s ‘most remarkable people’

Thieves target cars in and around Horsham

BREAKING: Fire crews and environment agency attend incident in Horsham

Radio star holidays near Horsham and enjoys Sussex village pub

Present at the raising of the flag ceremony were Horsham District Council Vice Chairman Kate Rowbottom, Armed Forces Champion Peter Burgess and Councillor Karen Burgess.

The campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers - past, present and future.