Horsham council flies the flag for the Merchant Navy
Support for the national ‘Fly the Red Ensign for Merchant Navy Day’ campaign was shown by Horsham District Council at its Park House building today (September 3).
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:35 pm
Friday, 3rd September 2021, 3:35 pm
The campaign raises awareness of our island nation’s dependence on Merchant Navy seafarers - past, present and future.
Present at the raising of the flag ceremony were Horsham District Council Vice Chairman Kate Rowbottom, Armed Forces Champion Peter Burgess and Councillor Karen Burgess.