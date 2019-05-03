Horsham company’s marathon walk in memory of colleague

Staff from a Horsham company will be walking up to 50km in memory of a much missed colleague.

A team from the materials and groundworks supplier Rudridge Horsham, in Handcross Road, are taking part in the walk in memory of Tony Marshall, who worked at the company’s Farnham branch for many years, and who suffered a fatal stroke in 2016.

The company is now hoping to raise awareness of stroke symptoms and support survivors by raising funds for the charity The Stroke Association.

The walk, which has been named ‘The F.A.S.T. Road to Rudridge’ in recognition of the acronym that helps identify stroke symptoms and act on them (Face, Arms, Speech, Time), will start at Southwater and finish at the company’s Farnham depot in Alton Road.

The course includes five different walking challenges ranging from 13km to 50km in length that take in the beautiful scenery of the Downs Link Path and the North Downs Way.

The participants, including a number of the company’s customers and suppliers, will be treated to a celebration afterwards, which will be hosted at Badshot Lea FC’s new ground on Westfield Lane in Wrecclesham.

Home-cooked food will be served by volunteers from Rapid Relief – a charitable organisation that provides catering support to the UK’s emergency services.

Paul Duke, Sales Director at Rudridge, said: “Tony was a much loved colleague and he is sorely missed by so many of us here at Rudridge.

“To undertake this challenge in his memory will be an honour. We hope we can raise as much money and awareness of the condition as possible and do our bit to support those who have been affected by a stroke.”

The F.A.S.T. Road to Rudridge charity walk will take place on Saturday June 22.

To find out more, or to make a donation, visit Rudridge’s JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rudridge.

