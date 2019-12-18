Horsham college holds annual Christmas concert

Students and staff at a Horsham college put on an evening of festive music and readings during their Christmas concert.

Hosted by St Mary’s Parish Church in the Causeway on Friday, December 6, the congregation was treated to a variety of performances during Collyer’s’ annual event.

After the service it was time for mince pies and mulled wine SUS-191218-153412001

Collyer’s principal, Sally Bromley said: “I was immensely proud of the students’ performances. We are so lucky to have such talented young people at Collyer’s.

“The Christmas concert is a Collyer’s tradition not to be missed, so huge thanks to Rev’d. Bernard Sinton and all at St Mary’s for hosting us again this year.”

The evening began with J. Joubert’s Torches and a rousing performance of Once in Royal David’s City (Phillips Brooks) followed by Rev’d. Bernard Sinton’s welcome and prayer.

After a reading by Henry Yuill of Christ’s Birth and Kingdom are Foretold by Isaiah (Isaiah Ch 9, vs 2, 6-7), Kyrie from Christchurch Mass (M. Archer) was performed by Soloists Vicky Ridgeway and Lucy Campion.

Collyer's students after the service SUS-191218-153436001

Ed Cozens (Solo Clarinet) performed Concertino for Clarinet and Strings (G. Tartini, arr. G. Jacob).

Eleanor Gray then gave the second reading, The Birth of Jesus (Luke Ch, vs 1-14).

During the evening the audience also enjoyed wonderful performances of Vivaldi’s Gloria, K. Jenkins’ Sanctus from the Armed Man, Agnus Dei Canon (D. Moore), Sarabande for Piano Tio (J. Halvorsen) Silent Night (F. Gruber arr. J. Mohr), Ding Dong Merrily on High (G. Woodward, arr. R. Hurd) and Goodnight Sweetheart (C. Carter and J. Hudson, arr. R. Sand). The congregation joined the choir for O Little Town of Bethlehem (P. Brooks).

The Collyer’s choir, directed by Sarah Forbes, featured: Charles Newton, Hayden Price, Devika Pradeep Lal, Charlotte Lord, Alexandra Holl; Megan Elliot, Ed Cozens, Tym Bielenski; Carys Underwood, Vicky Ridgway and Lucy Campion.

Collyer's students gave a wonderful performance SUS-191218-153448001

The church organ was played by Mike Overend, piano by Sue Graham Smith, with sound recording and lighting from Dan Page and Marcus Bell. The Piano Trio comprised Tym Bielinski (piano), Vicky Ridgway (violin) and Carys Underwood (cello) with Strings featuring Vicky Ridgway, David Ironmong, Toby Lancaster, Carys Underwood, Samuel Kwong and Adam Barker. The Musical Director was Ben Dowsett.

Other stars on the night included Collyer’s’ Linda MacLeman and members of the RCU (Richard Collyer Union - Collyer’s student council) who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to make the event possible and collected for the Chestnut Tree House, a children’s hospice care charity.

As the evening drew to a close, principal Sally Bromley gave a reading of Anne Bronte’s Music on Christmas Morning; all were then invited to sing O come all ye faithful (F. Oakley).

The Blessing was read by Rev’d. Bernard Sinton, who kindly invited everyone to stay for mince pies and mulled wine.

Collyer's students performing at St Mary's Church SUS-191218-153512001

Deputy principal Steve Martell said: “We owe massive thanks to Musical Director Ben Dowsett, the teachers, technical team, student union, Linda MacLeman, West Sussex Music and our amazing students. They are an absolute credit to the Collyer’s community.”

READ MORE:

> Nativity pictures from schools in the Horsham district - part 1

> Nativity pictures from schools in the Horsham district - part 2

> Project to plant 4,000 trees in Storrington gets helping hand from Thakeham children