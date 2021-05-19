Horsham club gears up for busy summer as lockdown restrictions ease

Despite Covid restrictions, the club has been able to maintain its monthly meetings and hold regular quizzes via Zoom, and more recently to restart golf and regular walks in the countryside.

But now plans are in place for other activities to start again and members can look forward to meeting in person each month at The Bridge Leisure Centre – starting from July – and to outings, lunches, bowls and other recreational pursuits.

Graham Baird, from the club, said: “It seems that the pandemic has not dimmed members’ enthusiasm to participate in this lively Probus Club for retired gentlemen and their partners.”

Probus Club of Horsham Weald members enjoying a recent walk from Slinfold SUS-210518-110720001