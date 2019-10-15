Horsham church sets up ‘Brexit stress’ chapel

A Horsham church has set up a Brexit stress chapel where people can ‘pray for the nation’.

St Mary’s Church in the picturesque Causeway opened the prayer space after its 9.30am service on Sunday.

Chapel opened to pray for Brexit at St Mary's Church, the Causeway Horsham, pictured Rebecca Tuck. Pic Steve Robards SR14101901 SUS-191014-184747001

It includes interactive prayer stations and a map of the UK which churchgoers can stick plasters onto, to help ‘pray for healing’.

Curate Rebecca Tuck said the chapel had received a ‘very positive’ response from the congregation.

She added: “People have said they find it really helpful.

“They’re all very keen to be praying especially at this time as difficult political decisions are being made.

“We’re there to pray for whatever needs there are, and I think this one is a big one.

“It’s praying for the big decisions that are being made.

“Asking for help with the negotiations that are happening.”

Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, who goes to the church, will provide regular updates about what to pray about, Rebecca said.

The chapel also has various items designed to aid prayer.

Rebecca added: “It’s really helpful to have some idea of things to pray for.

“We have got a UK map. You can add plasters to stick on it and pray for healing.

“We want people to feel that there’s something positive they can do. Praying is always a positive action you can take.”

Churchgoer Sara White said she ‘really enjoyed’ the chapel.

She added: “I wrote out a prayer for the government.

“It was good just to feel you could do something positive at this time when everybody is quite fearful and anxious.”

Graham White said it was somewhere people could go to deal with ‘Brexit stress’.

He added: “It’s somewhere people can go to pray for the nation.”

Read more: Police appeal after reports of man ‘following’ girl near Horsham

Read more: Sussex residents warned to expect lightning, flash floods and gusty winds

Read more: Billingshurst firm plays key role in Jupiter space probe