Horsham Christmas tree recycling service aims to raise charity funds
Recycle your Christmas tree and help raise funds for a good cause.
Thursday, 30th December 2021, 3:51 pm
That’s the message going out from Horsham gardening services company Red Mowers.
They are asking for a minimum donation of £5 with all donations going to Mind in Brighton and Hove to help support mental health services.
The company says that all trees will be responsibly recycled and either chipped or composted.
To book a collection in the new year call Red Mowers on 01403 255988.