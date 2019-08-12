Horsham ceremony marks atomic bombing

People gathered in Horsham Peace Garden last week to mark the anniversary of the atomic bombs which exploded over Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

Around 20 people from the Horsham Interfaith Forum attended the ceremony and shared silence, songs and poetry.

Opening speakers included Iyadh Daoud, Mehrdad Kalani, Carol Chambers and Maria Curtis.

Richard Boeke spoke of the United States and Russia ending the treaty signed by US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev which eliminated land based intermediate land range atomic missiles, opening the possibility of a deadly atomic war.

A bell sounded at 8.15am heralding a minute’s silence remembering the atom nomb destroying Hiroshima.

Each then read a Haiku, a Japanese poem, or made their own brief statement.